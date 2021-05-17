Disney delays LatAm Star+ launch

Disney has announced that Star+ will launch in Latin America on August 31st, having previously been slated for a June roll out.

Star+ will be a standalone streaming service in Latin America, unlike other countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia where it’s included as part of Disney+, offering a full slate of ESPN content, including live events from the top sports leagues and related studio shows; series, animated comedies, movies, documentaries; and regional and international original Star productions, including exclusive content.

“Star+ will offer a never-before-seen customised experience and will expand our connection with the different audiences. The strength of the content, that will include all of ESPN, makes Star+ a unique and relevant offering with its own identity that will become a recognised digital service, independent from Disney+. Having said that, its arrival will represent a service that is complementary to Disney+ and it will consolidate The Walt Disney Company’s presence in Latin America’s streaming market,” said Diego Lerner, President, The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

“With Star+, we will also reinforce our constant commitment of over 20 years to develop, produce, and offer local content that represents the taste of consumers of the whole region, producing original content with well-known local production companies and talents, to tell stories that connect with Latin American audiences. We will do so through different genres, addressing original fiction stories, and social and historic themes that are relevant and of general interest,” added Lerner.

The service will be available on connected devices and users can subscribe separately or as part of a bundled offer with Disney+.