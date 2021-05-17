Forecast: Pay-TV revenues down $30bn by 2026

Global pay-TV revenues for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $201 billion (€166bn), according to the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Revenues will fall to $143 billion in 2026 from $173 billion in 2020 – despite the number of pay-TV subscribers rising by 15 million.

US pay-TV revenues peaked at $104 billion in 2015. Its total will drop from $80 billion in 2020 to $57 billion in 2026. The US will account for 40 per cent of global revenues by 2026, down from 52 per cent in 2015.

“Revenues will decline in 77 of the 138 countries covered between 2020 and 2026,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The US will provide the most dramatic fall – by $23 billion.”

Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $16 billion, with digital cable down by $12 billion. Analogue cable will lose a further $2 billion. IPTV won’t lose too much.