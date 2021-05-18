SpaceX’s Starlink now in Netherlands

As SpaceX gears up for its next Starlink satellite launch on May 26th, the business has announced that its beta-test programme is now available in the Netherlands.

Adding the country means that much of Europe, including the UK, Germany, Austria and France, is now available to early adopting subscribers.

The May 26th scheduled launch, subject to the usual caveats of weather and last-minutes technical hitches, will carry a further 60 Starlink satellites on Flight 28 which is well on its way to completing eight Falcon 9 launches in barely 6 weeks. Timing for the flight is currently at 2.59pm Florida-time (18.59 UTC).

This flight will be speedily followed by a June 1st launch of pay-radio operator’s SiriusXM-8 satellite.