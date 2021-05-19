First Extreme E race draws 18.7m viewers

Extreme E’s inaugural X Prix – the Desert X Prix – came to a close at the beginning of April in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, and the global impact of the event has now been assessed with the broadcast bringing in a cumulative worldwide audience of 18.7 million.

The series has worked alongside YouGov Sport – global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research company – to gather data and insight into the audience of Extreme E’s first ever race.

In total, the broadcast audience was 18.7 million covering close to 900 million households in over 180 countries. There were more than 1,500 hours of broadcast coverage with China topping the table, closely followed by Europe and Asia.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E said: “We’ve seen a phenomenal success for Extreme E’s first ever event. Our strategy of attracting strong free-to-air partners, and a digital first, always on approach, when combined with our exciting and innovative racing format and a sporting platform with pitted males and females racing equally together created a truly winning combination.

“The diverse nature of Extreme E meant there was plenty of action across the weekend, with some truly memorable performances, with our female driver line-up coming out as clear winners. These numbers demonstrate the massive appeal, not only of our racing format, but also our wider messages around the climate crisis, both of which featured heavily in our broadcast. As a sport without spectators on site, these figures are fantastic as they show our broadcast only model really does work to engage people on so many levels, whether that be through broadcast, social or press. We are looking forward to building on these statistics as we continue through Season 1 and bringing the messages of our series around environment, electrification and equality to as many people as possible,” added Russell



Frank Saez, Managing Director of YouGov Sport, added: “For a first-time event, these figures are incredibly promising and show that Extreme E has tapped into something that looks to have real potential for growth. When we watched the event, what leapt out immediately was the shareable content it would produce – and that’s exactly what the data has shown. A billion social impressions for an inaugural race tells us that Extreme E could be on to something very special here, especially with the strong broadcast partners they have.”

YouGov Sport also looked into online media articles with more than 5,000 being published around the X Prix totally a readership of 1.6 billion, with the biggest spike being on race day itself. The UK and US were the top countries for readership.

From a social media point of view, there were over a billion impressions, with a strong performance specifically on TikTok and Facebook.

The series is now fully focussed on delivering its second event at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal which takes place on May 29th and 30th. The action will be available in over 180 countries through more than 60 broadcasters including FoxSports in the US and Asia, ITV, BBC, Sky Sports and BT Sport in the UK and Eurosport in Europe.