FOX shuts UK channel

The UK and Ireland are the latest markets where the FOX Channel will soon cease broadcasting.

Following Disney’s acquisition of FOX, the channel will close next month after 17 years in the UK, and no longer air on Sky or Virgin Media.

FOX said in a statement: “On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future. We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you. Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”

The Walking Dead, which will soon air its final season, is amongst the titles which will become available on Disney+.