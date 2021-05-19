OneWeb readies next launch batch

May 27th should see 36 OneWeb satellites launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.

The launch will be handled by Arianespace using a Soyuz 1.1b rocket. It is the sixth launch of operational satellites (an initial batch of six test craft were launched in February 2019). A seventh batch of 36 is currently scheduled for launch on July 1st.

OneWeb, now with Eutelsat as an investing partner, is on track to have 648 operational satellites in place. This upcoming launch will mean a total of 212 satellites orbiting, although OneWeb says its debut services can begin later this year. OneWeb is on record as saying that it needs 600 satellites in orbital position and will keep 48 as in orbit spares.

OneWeb is building its satellites at its joint-venture facility with Airbus at a factory in Florida at a rate of two craft per day.