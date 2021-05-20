beIN signs MENA movie deal with Sony

beIN Media Group has announced a multi-year content deal with Sony Pictures Television covering the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Turkey.

The deal will bring some of the biggest Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) feature films including exclusive first and second window rights to beIN’s entertainment channels in MENA such as beIN Movies and beIN Series.

Future movie titles in the deal include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Additionally, the deal covers a number of current titles in the SPE library, including Jumanji: The Next Level, Greed, The Broken Hearts Gallery, The Craft: Legacy, Bloodshot and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Films from the popular Men In Black, Resident Evil, Karate Kid and Insidious franchises will also be coming to beIN viewers in MENA and movies such as Smurfs, Charlie’s Angels and Bad Boys will be coming to beIN viewers in Turkey.



The deal also includes exclusive new and returning SPT series on beIN such as Justified, Into the Dark, S.W.A.T, Goldbergs and Pandora; popular library series available both for MENA and Turkey including multi-seasons of The Good Doctor and Community among others.

Mark Young, EVP of Networks and Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, EMEA, said: “It is fantastic to announce this deal and extend our strategic partnership with beIN, making them a fantastic home for Sony Pictures Entertainment across MENA and Turkey, and bringing some of our most popular and critically acclaimed film and TV series to the region. As our industry continues to navigate a challenging and dynamic period, this important relationship is a great way to connect our audiences with both recent Sony Pictures Entertainment hits and titles from our extensive Sony Pictures library.”

Mohammad Al-Subaie, Acting CEO for beIN MENA added: “beIN is delighted to extend the partnership with a giant of entertainment such as Sony Pictures through this new deal, giving viewers of our dedicated film and series channels access to the latest blockbuster movies and most popular TV productions. We are committed to bringing the best content from around the world to our viewers in the Middle East and North Africa through partnerships with renowned global content providers. Thanks to this partnership and our recently upgraded packages, viewers can enjoy a broader range of entertainment content that provides something for everyone in the family.”