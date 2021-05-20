Intelsat demand for SES legal documents refused

Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court denied Intelsat’s Motion (Ref: 1774 of March 31st) to compel SES to produce its communications with Hogan Lovells US LLP, who were the legal advisers to the C-Band Alliance for both Intelsat and SES.

The hearing was held on May 17th and the court denied in its entirety the Intelsat motion.

Intelsat’s initial argument in their Motion said that Hogan continued to invoice Intelsat and SES as late as February 2020 (and to SES as late as March 25th 2020) and that the joint appointment of Hogan was not terminated by SES and/or Intelsat. Therefore, stated Intelsat, the SES dialogue and its related documents should be revealed.