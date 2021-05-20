Six Nations set to remain on FTA TV

The Six Nations rugby tournament is expected to remain on free-to-air television, with the rights being shared between BBC and ITV.

The Six Nations organisers have been in talks with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon who were each seeking to secure the broadcast rights to the tournament, which would see matches put behind a paywall.

However, The Telegraph reports a new deal with the BBC and ITV is close to being agreed and could be confirmed as soon as next week.

The Women’s Six Nations is also set to be broadcasted by both BBC and ITV as part of the new deal.