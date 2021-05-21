Schwarzenegger spy series for Netflix

Netflix has picked up an as-yet untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger project to series – a scripted global spy adventure that marks Schwarzenegger’s first foray into television, and hails from Skydance Television and Nick Santora; starring and executive produced by Schwarzenegger opposite Monica Barbaro.

The series will tell the story of a father and daughter who learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years; they realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they don’t really know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour. The series will consist of eight 60-minute episodes.

Schwarzenegger commented: “Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”