Survey: US consumers no longer tolerating high TV costs

The Covid-19 pandemic surged TV viewership across the country. With the majority of Americans confined to their homes, 5.4 trillion minutes of streaming and cable television were consumed in 2020.

Television became essential to many, but at what cost? Cord-cutting specialist, Antennas Direct, reports that affordability continues to be a major concern for TV viewers. As streaming and cable prices continue to rise, the compnay said it wanted to understand how heightened TV demand impacted the average consumer’s wallet and how that will influence their choices in a post-Covid world.

How have higher prices impacted consumers’ wellbeing? Will consumers cut TV services post-Covid? What services will still be seen as critical or important? To answer these questions, Antennas Direct surveyed 1,200 consumers who regularly use cable or streaming service on subscription preferences, costs and viewing expectations.

The findings show a surge in subscriptions during the pandemic, but the financial burden that has come with subscribing to high priced services simply won’t be tolerated in a post-Covid world:

40 per cent have had to limit spending elsewhere to afford TV subscriptions

82 per cent admit they'll cut back on TV services post-Covid to pay bills

33 per cent are already planning to cut TV services post-Covid

39 per cent already plan to cut more than one type of service

Commenting on its findings, the report notes: “The Covid-19 boosted the value of TV in the eyes of the Americans consumer. With so many of us stuck in our homes, we turned to TV to be entertained and informed in 2020. The high prices for cable and streaming services forced consumers to get creative, sharing accounts to cut cost and maintain access. While Americans have tolerated the financial strain that has come with subscribing and sharing services, this simply isn’t feasible in the post-Covid world. Our research shows that many plan to cut services and lower costs to fund household expenses or experiences outside of the home. This doesn’t just hurt providers, it hurts consumers who are forced to choose between paying their electric billing and having access to their local news to stay informed. Cord cutting should be about creating low-cost, flexible access to TV programming. As the streaming competition intensifies and cable providers try to keep up, consumers are falling victim to overspending to access news and entertainment content.”

“Our mission is to finally change the narrative around TV entertainment consumption and ensure every American has access, regardless of their financial situation.Over-the-air TV is part of the solution. Broadcast TV has always been available for free, but many aren’t equipped with the knowledge or tools to access it.As the leading provider of digital antennas for over-the-air TV, we are committed to supporting consumers on their cord cutting journey, enabling them to access free and local broadcast programing and lower their monthly TV costs,” concludes Antennas Direct.

