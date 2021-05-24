Pixalate unveils monthly publisher trust index

Ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform Pixalate has launched what it claims is the world’s first Publisher Trust Index, a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

While traditional ranking systems use a quantitative-based approach, Pixalate uses proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including brand safety, invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), programmatic reach, viewability, and more. The Pixalate Top 100 rankings span 35+ different app categories, including IAB 2.2 taxonomies, across four regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LatAm.

The Publisher Trust Indexes feature more than 200 unique Pixalate Top 100 rankings for mobile and CTV apps. The top five rated apps on each major app store in North America in April 2021 are:

Google Play Store: WeatherBug, Spotify, The Weather Channel, MyFitnessPal, and ibis Paint X

Apple App Store: The Weather Channel, Words with Friends 2, MyFitnessPal, WeatherBug, and Spider Solitaire

Roku Channel Store: Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, Univision NOW, and NewsON

Amazon Fire TV Channel Store: Philo, Pluto TV, CNNgo, fuboTV, and Sling TV



”Despite their critical role in the digital ad supply chain and proximity to the end-users, publishers are too often overlooked when it comes to mitigating risk and improving traffic quality,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO at Pixalate. “Empowering publishers to identify and assess their ad fraud and privacy compliance risks will create a more transparent and trustworthy programmatic ad supply chain.”

App publishers will have the ability to request a free ‘Publisher Diagnostic Report’ to gain powerful insights and understand how buyers evaluate their business. The report provides publishers insights to better manage their reputation and improve quality. Once verified as the registered owner of an app, publishers will receive the report detailing risk factors identified with suggestions to address any issues.