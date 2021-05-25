5G first for Cosmote TV

Cosmote TV, the service from Greek telco OTE, has delivered what it claims as the first live television broadcast via a 5G network in Greece during the Greek Cup final football match.

Cosmote TV’s pilot application included remote control of two robotic cameras and transmission of audio and video via its 5G network, without the use of fibre optic cables.

The two robotic cameras used wireless 5G-ready equipment from Telmaco and were placed in the stadium’s arena. The operator said that their fully remote operation was achieved thanks to its 5G’s low latency, which enabled real-time response during the final. Coverage was transmitted via 5G directly from the stadium to the Cosmote TV studios, in HD audio and video.

Cosmote TV said that the high speeds and very low latency of 5G pointed to a future where production and transmission of high-definition audio and video could be done without the need for an OB van, with dynamic shots from various angles, and synchronous flow from each camera in real time.

George Tsonis, OTE Group’s executive director for network planning and development, said: “In the coming years, innovative applications that capitalise on 5G networks will change many sectors of the economy as we know them today. The pilot application via Cosmote 5G proves exactly this, creating new prospects for television broadcasts and production. As the first to bring 5G to the Greek market, we will continue to invest and work intensively to bring the benefits of this new technology across the country.”

Dimosthenis Vasilopoulos, director of content and production operations at Cosmote TV, added: “Innovation is an intrinsic part of Cosmote TV. We are very happy to have carried out Greece’s first live television broadcast via a 5G network. We are capitalising on every capability technology gives us, to offer our viewers the best possible experience in the most technologically advanced way.”