GB News to launch June 13th

GB News, the news channel which includes Discovery among its backers, has confirmed it is to launch on June 13th.

A tweet from the service says: ‘GB News will launch on Sunday 13th June at 8pm with a special programme “Welcome to GB News”’.

The channel, positioned as an alternative to BBC News and Sky News, will be on all major UK platforms including Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView and Freesat, reaching more than 96 per cent of British television households.

Former BBC journalist Andrew Neil is acting as chairman for the new channel, which will air from Paddington studios. As well as Neil, other confimed hosts include former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry and ex-Labour MP Gloria De Piero.