MásMóvil launches Agile TV Premium

MásMóvil, Spain’s fourth largest telco operator, has launched Agile TV Premium with an offer of 11 TV channels to its subscribers.

The channels are: FOX, FOX Life, AXN, AXN White, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Discovery, Baby TV and Viajar.

The service, so far available to MásMóvil-owned low cost Yoigo, also offers VoD content at a price of €6 a month.

Subscribers must have an Agile TV STB with an Android operating system to access the channels.

Meanwhile, the company hopes to complete its takeover bid of Euskaltel in June and is hopeful for more consolidation in the market.