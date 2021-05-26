Movistar acquires DirecTV in Colombia

Telefónica, through Movistar, has acquired DirecTV in Colombia in an operation subject to approval by the competition authorities in the country. The service currently has 200,000 subscribers.

The CEO of Telefónica in Colombia, Fabián Hernández, said that the acquisition “will allow us to consolidate our presence in the market and strengthen our position with a greater spectrum to support mobile data”.

DirecTV will now turn its focus to its satellite service and its streaming service DirecTV Go.