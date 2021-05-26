W Series to air on Channel 4

All-female single-seater racing championship W Series says it is continuing to break down barriers as it confirms the continuation of its free-to-air broadcast partnership with UK commercial broadcaster Channel 4 for the 2021 season.

In line with its mission to promote diversity in motorsport, W Series’ on-screen commentary team will consist of equal numbers of women and men. Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Ted Kravitz – who presented W Series’ inaugural season in 2019 – will be joined by Anna Woolhouse, Alex Jacques, Amy Reynolds, Billy Monger and Naomi Schiff, who drove for W Series in 2019.

W Series aims to make entry into motorsport easier, not only for drivers but also for fans, and Channel 4 will cover all eight W Series races this year – starting at the Red Bull Ring, Austria, on June 26th – when W Series will race in partnership with Formula 1. With Channel 4 also showing coverage of Formula 1, fans will be able to watch the world’s best male and female racing drivers on the same platform.

W Series was the second most-watched women’s sport in the UK behind football in 2019 when Channel 4 showed live coverage of the inaugural season. For 2021, viewers will once again see all the action from W Series’ qualifying sessions and races, as well as build-up, analysis, and paddock insights from an all-star presentation team. Live coverage will be shown across Channel 4’s platforms and made available to watch later on demand through the All 4 catch-up service.

Presenter: Lee McKenzie is a broadcast journalist and presenter best known for her work in Formula One. She also presents international rugby for both Channel 4 and BBC as well as Wimbledon, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Co-commentator: David Coulthard MBE is a 13-time Grand Prix winner, commentator and co-presenter for Channel 4’s F1 coverage. He is also Chairman of the advisory board of W Series and President of the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

Pitlane reporter: Ted Kravitz is a Formula One pit-lane reporter who has worked on Sky Sports F1 since 2012. With more than two decades’ experience in the paddock, Kravitz is one of the most informed reporters on the F1 circuit.

Presenter: Anna Woolhouse is a sports journalist and a lead boxing presenter for Sky Sports. She has also presented shows for netball, ice hockey and F1, including the Midweek Report.

Lead commentator: Alex Jacques is lead commentator for Channel 4’s F1 coverage. He is also lead commentator for FIA F2 and FIA F3.

Co-commentator: Billy Monger is a double-amputee British racing driver who achieved his first single-seater race in win in 2019 at the Pau Grand Prix. In 2019 and 2020 he was analyst for Channel 4’s F1 coverage and was race pundit for the W Series Esports League in 2020.

Pitlane reporter: Amy Reynolds is a respected motorsport broadcast journalist and presenter who has presented MotoGP for the past six years. She is also known for her work covering the FIM MXGP World Motocross Championship and the FIM Speedway World Championship.

Analyst: Naomi Schiff is a professional racing driver who took part in the inaugural season of W Series in 2019 and has since been based fulltime with the London team in her role as Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

“I am delighted that W Series’ founding broadcast partner, Channel 4, has reinforced its commitment to showcasing women’s sport and our talented racing drivers,” declared Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer, W Series. “Live free-to-air motorsport coverage is rare, but our partnership with Channel 4 is a key part of W Series’ plan to create more visible role models to inspire girls and women to be a part of motorsport, whether that is on track, on screen or behind the scenes, and the expertise and insight provided by our brilliant commentary team will be instrumental to our efforts.”

“The interest in W Series’ inaugural season was remarkable and it will only increase this year when W Series races in partnership with Formula 1,”added Coulthard. “With the world watching, the pressure on the drivers will increase this season and I’m looking forward to being part of the commentary team which brings to life their inspirational stories and skills.”

“W Series aligns brilliantly with Channel 4 – it’s exciting, bold and breaking down barriers,” commented Louisa Compton, Head of News, Current and Affairs and Sport, Channel 4. “I’m sure viewers will relish the opportunity to watch this exciting season of top motorsport as it unfolds on Channel 4.”