White Bullet, Peer39 anti-piracy partnership

Cybersecurity and IP protection company White Bullet is partnering with Peer39, a provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers.

Peer39’s Contextual Data Marketplace allows advertisers to explore and discover innovative data providers with scalable, cookie-free categories, and is accessible through all buying and selling platforms.

Meanwhile, White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its recently launched Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) – designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier – helps to take the profit out of intellectual property crime. By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.

This partnership, set within the rapidly shifting landscape of digital marketing, will mean that White Bullet and Peer39 can enable advertisers to reach their desired audiences with precision and scale, safely – unlocking the programmatic ecosystem and giving advertisers direct access to innovative cookie-free data sets from emerging contextual data providers. It will enable clients to elevate media performance whilst defunding pirated content, with White Bullet’s real-time data preventing ads served through Peer39’s integrated partners from going to pirate websites and apps.

With Peer39 serving as the conduit for advertisers to access and utilise diverse contextual data sets, and White Bullet continuing its efforts to ensure that pirate content is defunded on an even larger scale, the partnership will go live in Q3.

“We are delighted to help advertisers reach their audiences in the moments that matter, whilst continuing to help defund online piracy,” commented Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “This is critical at a time when marketers are looking to explore cookie-free tactics, whilst moving to a modern, contextual approach. We all know that attention and alignment can dramatically increase ROI, yet the risks of pirated content remain – with unscrupulous players continuously attempting new tactics to undermine legitimate advertising and derail media spend into the pockets of criminals.”

“We are excited about this partnership,” added Alex White, Chief Operating Officer at Peer39. “With our goal being to make a large market of cookie-free data sets accessible to all advertisers through all buying and selling platforms, we are also extending our core infrastructure and technology – the tools that allow us to process and understand 1.5 billion web pages per day – whilst enabling our marketplace partners to maintain their proprietary models and IP.”

White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement’s context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale – providing accurate piracy risk scores. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important financial impact, with AI and machine learning taking the strain.