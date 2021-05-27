AAPA welcomes EP’s live sports piracy recommendations

The Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) welcomes the European Parliament’s (EP) resolution on “challenges of sports events organisers in the digital environment”, adopted in plenary session on May 19th with a substantial majority.

More specifically, AAPA welcomes the call made by the European Parliament for the removal of, or the disabling of access to, infringing live sport broadcasts to be done within 30 minutes of the receipt of the notification from right-holders or from a ‘certified trusted flagger’.

AAPA especially welcomes the fact that the European Parliament considers that those ‘certified trusted flaggers’ can be right-holders, intermediaries and other service providers whose software tools are able to effectively and reliably identify illegal broadcasting of live sports. Finally, AAPA also salutes the emphasis put in the resolution on the need for more effective enforcement (including cross-border) of rights, notice and action mechanisms and blocking injunctions.

“Against this background, we consider this resolution provides an important political signal that the fight against the growing scourge of audiovisual piracy needs to be tackled seriously and urgently,” says AAPA. “We very much look forward to the European Commission’s response to this resolution and stand ready to contribute to any policy and regulatory efforts aimed at fighting audiovisual piracy, including as part of the Digital Services Act proposal currently discussed by the EU co-legislators,” it concludes.