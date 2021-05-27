HBO Max launches in LatAm on June 29

HBO Max, the WarnerMedia SVoD platform, will launch in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean starting June 29th, with a collection of curated titles from across WarnerMedia’s catalogue and slate of original series and movies, Max Originals, plus live sports in Brazil and Mexico later this year.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max. We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here,” commented Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International.

The platform will offer Warner Bros movies at no additional cost just 35 days after being released in cinemas in Latin America, with titles such as In The Heights from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the upcoming sequels to Space Jam and The Suicide Squad, among many more. It will also offer recent movie releaes such as Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong. HBO Max will also be home to franchises such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and The Matrix.

HBO Max will also feature exclusively iconic television titles such as Friends, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, whilst the Max Originals brand will offer comtemporary titles such as The Flight Attendant (pictured), Raised by Wolves and the Gossip Girl reboot.

HBO Max will also have exclusively new local original titles, a curated catalogue of international conten, and a raft of content for kids from iconic brands like Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, and Cartoon Network.

PLANS & OFFERS



HBO Max will offer two subscription plans, starting from $3 per mont.

The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

Subscriptions for recurring periods of 3 or 12 months will also be also available with a discount of up to 30 per cent. HBO Max will also offer a 7-day free trial period.

The platform will also be available through partners like AT&T Mexico, a leading mobile operator in Mexico, and regional partners such as DirecTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DirecTV GO, and Grupo América Móvil which will offer HBO Max to their subscribers.

Those users who have an existing HBO linear subscription through participating distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), will have access to HBO Max for no additional cost. Additional distribution partners that will offer HBO Max will continue to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

HBO Max will be available on supported smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and streaming devices.

Existing HBO GO users will receive instructions before the launch on how to access HBO Max. As of HBO Max launch, the current HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be discontinued.