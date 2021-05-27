James Bond stays in cinemas despite Amazon purchase

The James Bond films, including the much-delayed No Time To Die, will continue to have theatrical releases despite Amazon’s acquisition of MGM studios, according to the movie’s producers.

“We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who run London-based Eon Productions, said in a statement to Variety.

The James Bond movies have collectively earned nearly $7 billion at the global box office according to MGM. The 25th film in the franchise, No Time To Die, has seen its release pushed back several times as a result of the pandemic. It is currently slated for a September 30th premiere in the UK and October 8th in the US.