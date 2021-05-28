BrutX expands distribution

Young adult-focused French SVoD platform BrutX has expanded to francophone countries Belgium, Switzerland and Luxemburg.

Launched in France on April 7th by digital media group Brut, offering films, TV series and documentaries for 18-34 years-old, Brut X is now available in these additional three countries through its website, as well as on mobile and TV apps (Apple TV, Android, Chromecast) for a €4.99 monthly fee.

Following “its success in France”, BrutX has pushed forward and “accelerated its development by expanding distribution to a new French-speaking audience” according to CEO Guillaume Lacroix. “BrutX content offering is attracting everyday numerous subscribers and is generating an unexpected volume of conversations on the social networks.”

The European expansion is the first step prior to an international roll-out, throughout Europe in 2022 and in anglophone countries in 2023.

BrutX has launched with one-third original content along with exclusive acquisitions that resonate with Brut’s progressive values and centres of interest such as environment, women’s rights, genre and sexuality, minorities and health.

Launched in 2016 in France, Brut has become a digital global media brand, claiming one billion users in 60 countries and some 20 billion video views per month. The investment required to create BrutX is part of the $40 million raised in July 2019 by co-founders Renaud Le Van Kim and Guillaume Lacroix.