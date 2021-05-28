HBO Max marks 1st anniversary

HBO Max has turned 1 year old. In the year since rollout, the SVoD service reports it has hit several significant benchmarks, adding 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of end of Q1).

“Not only is the platform seeing a rapidly growing user base, but our viewers are more engaged than ever: we have seen up to a 70 per cent increase in audience engagement vs. HBO Go or Now, and the average time it takes a user to click play after logging into the platform is down to 100 seconds,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.



Popular titles on the platform so far includes Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Flight Attendant, Euphoria, Rasied by Wolves and Friends.

The service launches in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29th.

