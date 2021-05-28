Research: Marvel has 7 of 10 highest-earning movie characters

May 28, 2021
Nick Fury is the most profitable movie character in cinema history. From the 11 theatrical releases the character has appeared in, Fury has helped Marvel earn more than $12.6 billion (€10.3bn) at the box office.

Research from FandomSpot shows that 7 of the 10 most profitable characters in cinema are from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man in second, Spider-Man in third and Captain America in fourth. Black Panther is ninth in the list, but has the highest average earning per movie, at over $1.8 billion.


The most successful non-Marvel character is Dumbledore, whose 9 movie appearances have made $8.3 billion at the box office.

And despite being the longest-running movie franchise in cinema history since it launched in 1962, with 26 theatrical releases, James Bond is just 10th on the list.

