Analyst: Global pay-TV fragments

The top 503 pay-TV operators will reach 853 million subscribers from the 1.02 billion global total by 2026, according to the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The top 50 operators accounted for 64 per cent of the world’s pay-TV subscribers by end-2020, with this proportion dropping to 62 per cent by 2026.

The top 50 will lose 20 million subscribers over the next five years. However, operators beyond the top 100 will gain subscribers over the same period.

“Most industries consolidate as they mature,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The pay-TV sector is doing the opposite – fragmenting. Most of the subscriber growth will take place in developing countries where operators are not controlled by larger corporations.”

By end-2020, 13 operators had more than 10 million pay-TV subscribers. China and India will continue to dominate the top pay-TV operator rankings, partly as their subscriber bases climb but also due to the US operators losing subscribers.

Between 2020 and 2026, 307 of the 503 operators (61 per cent) will gain subscribers, with 13 showing no change and 183 losing subscribers (36 per cent).

In 2020, 28 pay-TV operators earned more than $1 billion in revenues, but this will drop to 24 operators by 2026.