SES extends Bibel TV capacity

Satellite operator SES has extended its capacity agreement with German-language religious channel Bibel TV Foundation. Bibel will take extra capacity on SES Astra from its European ‘hot spot’ at 19.2 degrees East.

SES says the new agreement is for a multi-year contract. Viewers in the region will be able to receive Bibel TV’s full programming 24 hours a day.

“During the pandemic and times of social distancing, people are increasingly seeking refuge and stability in their faith. Bibel TV streams Germany’s largest church services directly into living rooms, giving people the ability to actively practice their faith, even if they are unable to attend a physical church service. We are delighted that the continued distribution of our programming via SES’s ASTRA satellites will give many people the opportunity to access our TV channel,” said Beate Busch, Program Director and Deputy Managing Director of Bibel TV.

“As the leading satellite TV provider in Germany, we pride ourselves in delivering content to homes in best picture quality, whether in SD or HD standards. Our partnership with Bibel TV underscores the importance of live broadcasting, as thanks to the power of satellite and its ability to broadcast to millions in the moment, viewers of Bibel TV will be able to stay connected with their churches in a safe and reliable way,” said Christoph Mühleib, MD/ASTRA Deutschland.