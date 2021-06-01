Spain: Low cost 5G auction in July

Spain will finally award the 5G 700 MHz-licences in July with a 15 per cent discount on the initial price (€1.17 billion) to start at €995.5 million, the lowest in Europe.

Meeting the operators’ request, the Administration has reduced the starting price on the grounds that it will boost 5G development and investments in the country estimated at between €5 and €6 billion as a whole. With the discount, many doubt that the Government will get the initially expected €2.1 billion from the telcos’ bids, and will be a long way from the €6.5 billion raised in Italy and Germany and €2.7 billion in France.

Seven 5G licences will be awarded for 40 years. Four divided into two blocks: two 2×10 MHz and the other 2×5 Mhz on the 703-733 MHz and 758-788 Mhz bands. The others on the band 758-753 MHz in 5MHz blocks.

The successful bidders must comply with the obligation of reaching a 30 per cent coverage in Spanish municipalities by the end of 2022, 70 per cent in June 2024 and 100 per cent by June 2025.