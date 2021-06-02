BBC skips MIPCOM again

BBC Studios is not attending MIPCOM in October for a second year. Slated for October 11th – 14th, the BBC has already told TBI it isn’t going.

The corporation claims it is out of time to plan for the event and there are still travel concerns with France.

MIPCOM says 150 exhibitors are already confirmed for the physical event. But many other big distributors are still weighting their options. Reed Midem had to cancel MipTV last April and MIPCOM in October 2020.