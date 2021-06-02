Simply.TV lands multi-year ORS metadata and EPG deal

In a move to build the most user-friendly and engaging TV solution for Austria, the ORS group has signed a multi-year deal with the Copenhagen-based metadata specialist Simply.TV.

ORS chose Simply.TV after a thorough multi-vendor assessment covering:

The ability to deliver real-time metadata from 100+ linear TV channels

Direct feed integration with Austrian and German broadcasters to obtain content rights metadata, SCTE-35 markers, accurate airing times and original broadcaster IDs

The time-to-market for product roadmap execution and customization

The coverage and quality of keywords and descriptors to fuel recommendations

Thomas Langsenlehner, CEO of simpli services, said: “Simply.TV differentiates itself from the rest of the market by offering the broadest and most advanced portfolio of quality metadata from its global technology platform while still having excellent localized data quality for the entire Austrian market. It is crucial for us to select vendors that see themselves as partners, so signing a multi-year deal with Simply.TV allows us to execute on our roadmaps and take the lead in the competitive Austrian TV”

The Austrian market has been undergoing significant market development in previous months in regard to content rights from the largest broadcasters. The ability to perform in this changed landscape required a vendor with a modern tech stack and the right integrations into and relationships with the broadcasters.

Daniel Rühmann, COO at Simply.TV, said: “Being selected by ORS makes us very proud. ORS’s requirements for metadata, images, sports data, recommendation drivers, and rights handling are extensive. By combining our technology and general leadership in metadata with our team of editorial specialists, ORS can deliver an accurate, localized, and personalized experience to their end-users.”

The selection process was supported by Austrian recommendation engine specialist Xroad Media.