UPP plans 1m fibre homes for E.England

UPP, a new independent provider backed by LetterOne investment, plans to install FTTH to 1m homes in Eastern England by 2025.

LetterOne is controlled by the Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and chaired by Lord Davies of Abersoch, the former CEO of Standard Chartered and former UK Minister for Trade, Investment and Small Business and Infrastructure.

UPP says it will deploy multi-gigabit fibre, supported by global suppliers including Nokia, Linksys, Fujikura and Salesforce.com. It claims its supply chain partners have been selected based on their commitment to social, environmental and sustainability priorities. It has a ‘buy local’ principle that Upp claims is already helping regional businesses to invest and grow.

Contractors are already building in towns across Norfolk and Lincolnshire – two large, mostly rural counties that are sparsely populated.