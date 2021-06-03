Peter Rabbit 2 OOH live screen campaign

FindAnyFilm.com, the industry-owned availability database run by the UK film, TV and video industry’s consumer education body, The Industry Trust for IP Awareness, in cooperation with Sony Pictures Releasing, Powster and Clear Channel, have revealed what they say is a UK media first by integrating cinema showtimes into ads displayed across Clear Channel’s 244 Malls Live screens, part of the UK’s leading malls video network.

All parties came together to deliver a creative solution at a pivotal moment for the cinema industry, as film fans eagerly seek out new content. The dynamic showtime solution adds another layer to Sony Pictures Releasing’s media campaign, as Peter Rabbit 2 showtimes are updated dynamically, displaying the next available screenings at cinemas within a five-mile radius of the Out of Home (OOH) site.

“We are incredibly proud to have helped drive this innovation for the film industry, which could not be more timely,” declared Egidio Rodrigues, Account Director at digital creative studio Powster. “Dynamic advertising will genuinely help audiences return to cinemas. We’re looking forward to building on this new initiative for the benefit of the entire industry”.

“We are excited to be trying a new innovative approach to our advertising at a time when cinemas have reopened,” added Stuart Williams, Marketing Director, Sony Pictures Releasing. “We are very keen to see how this new form of dynamic advertising directly impacts ticket sales for Peter Rabbit 2 in cinemas”.

The new tools are powered by the FindAnyFilm.com database, the only official industry-approved search, find and watch tool for UK consumers. Both site and tools were created to aid the critical work of The Industry Trust; supporting consumers in their search to find the content they love and want to watch, while fighting infringement behaviours and the associated and increasing personal consumer risks.

The latest Trust insights and research around the impact of Covid-19 revealed that those who illegally download or stream TV, Film and Sport content face a higher risk than ever of negative personal and financial consequences inherent in accessing pirated content, with more than half falling victim to at least one adverse effect, a significant increase from 2019.

“Our insights over the last year have made one thing very clear: audiences miss cinema,” stated Liz Bales, Chief Executive of The Industry Trust. “FindAnyFilm.com exists to help consumers find safe and legal ways to watch the films they love, from the big screen to disc, digital and subscription services. These fantastic new tools, designed and built by Powster in collaboration with Clear Channel, powered by the data from the FindAnyFilm industry-owned database, will play a huge and exciting new role, first for Peter Rabbit 2, and then for subsequent new cinema releases, by helping on-the-go consumers take advantage of the next available screenings closest to them. The re-opening of cinemas is a critical moment, not just for the big-screen industry that we love and support, but in our combined efforts to continue to fight the organised piracy industry in its many forms. These industry-first tools will play a vital role in that fight.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with our friends and partners at Sony Pictures Releasing, The Industry Trust and Powster to deliver the first dynamic cinema showtime solution across the UK for Peter Rabbit 2,” commented Nihal de Silva, Entertainment Client Partner at Clear Channel. “We see this as the evolution of the film poster for OOH, providing another layer of audience activation and nudging film fans further along the purchase funnel to booking their ticket.”