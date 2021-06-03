WIND VISION ups QoE with ZAPPWARE solution on AWS

WIND VISION, the first Android TV subscription platform launched in Greece and one of the first of its kind in Europe, continues to innovate and evolve to provide the best user experience.

One of the ingredients of this success is leveraging leading technology and IT services. In addition to using ZAPPWARE’s platform for video services, WIND VISION is also utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s leading cloud service. Thanks to this collaboration, WIND VISION keeps advancing user experience and has exceeded 74,000 subscribers in 2020.

The cloud-native version of ZAPPWARE’s back office and the new diagnostic and monitoring tools are running on AWS’s services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon ElastiCache for Redis, AWS IoT, AWS CloudFormation, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, AWS VPN, giving WIND access to the broadest and most secure set of cloud services for the benefit of WIND VISION and all its end users.

Making good use of AWS, WIND VISION is continuously innovating its own services to always offer the best viewing experience to its subscribers. In this context, customers can now enjoy services such as Chromecast and access WIND VISION on the web.

Hermann Riedl, Chief B2B & Digital Transformation Officer of WIND Hellas said: “I feel particularly happy and proud of our collaboration with Amazon Web Services, which confirms that WIND VISION remains an innovative pay-TV service, with state of the art architecture. Our goal has always been to follow technological developments closely and to fully meet the requirements of the modern subscriber.”

“ZAPPWARE launched a whole suite of monitoring and diagnostics tools running on AWS. These tools contribute to a great user experience for WIND’s end-users and troubleshooting is done more effectively. The video operations team has a real-time view of the end to end ecosystem and detailed insights on the Quality of Service (QoS). Running our video back office and related tools on AWS provides us with the computing power, robustness, security and flexibility needed,” says Patrick Vos, CEO of ZAPPWARE.

