BT unveils 4K HDR BT TV Box Pro

Multiplay telco BT has unveiled the BT TV Box Pro, describing it as the TV platform’s most advanced set-top box. The box is designed to support the next generation of TV viewing, with the features including 4K HDR viewing and Dolby Atmos, designed to offer a complete immersive experience. BT has also rolled out a new user interface to new and existing BT TV customers giving them more intuitive control.

The device has been designed to allow customers to make the most from the range of TV packages on BT TV.

BT TV Box Pro brings a new range of features to BT TV customers:

4K HDR – up to four times the detail of HD offering vivid, pin-sharp detail, with a higher contrast, brighter and more vivid picture

Dolby Atmos – offering the best immersive audio experience

1TB of storage – double the capacity of the previous BT TV box, with up to 600 hours of recordings

Four Tuners – allowing customers to record up to three shows and watch a fourth simultaneously

Bluetooth remote – offering a quicker, smoother experience and allows the box to be stored out of sight, if needed

Similar to its predecessor, BT TV Box Pro comes with integrated search – helping streamline viewing and removing the need to remember which show is on which platform. BT TV’s set-top box also offers pause, rewind and record functionality – making sure customers never miss their favourite shows.

Although available initially with a wired connection, BT TV Box Pro is Wi-Fi capable with an enabling update planned for later this year.

As well as a new set-top box, BT has also completed a roll out of a new enhanced user interface. A new Homepage showcases content in what BT desrcibes as a slick, image-led view while the unified search function is even easier to find. Viewers can search across all apps and live TV and easily pick up from where they left off, with a more visual My TV section, giving easy access to recordings and on-demand Watchlist where you can continue watching content.

“We’ve seen a huge growth in 4K HDR content and we’re excited that the new BT TV Box Pro supports such an immersive way of viewing,” said Chandru Lakshminarayanan, TV and Sport Propositions Director, BT. “We’ve seen such great feedback since launching our flexible TV plans and now the award-winning platform is about to enter the next generation of viewing. We’ve got lots more planned, which I can’t wait to share with our customers shortly”.

BT TV Box Pro is available initially to new customers taking a VIP package and will be added to other packages in due course. For £65 per month the VIP package includes a NOW Cinema, Entertainment, Sport Membership as well as NOW Boost. This gives BT TV customers the biggest Sky channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, and all Sky Cinema channels (including over 1,000 movies on demand), plus BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR as well as Eurosport.

The IP-capable box is designed to support the future of all IP streaming and works with BT Smart Hubs and Complete Wi-Fi, as well as the BT TV mobile app.