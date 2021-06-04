TIM launches satellite Internet test

Italian telco TIM is launching a new satellite Internet service as a trial for TIM landline customers located in areas not covered by its broadband and ultrabroadband network.

This new service will allow customers to navigate at speeds up to 100 Mbps in download by exploiting the connectivity of Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite reserved exclusively for TIM for the Italian territory.

The company says the initiative strengthens its offer devised to overcome the country’s digital divide, bringing super-fast connectivity to areas not yet reached by fibre and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

The first 3,000 customers who sign up will be able to try out the new satellite service exclusively, which will be marketed by TIM in the months ahead. Customers will be given a satellite kit on free loan, complete with a satellite dish, external transmitter and Wi-Fi modem. The free-of-charge installation will be carried out by a specialised technician.

Testing is underway throughout almost the entire country and will be complete by October 2021; customers will then be able to choose whether to accept the new commercial offer.