BT Sport extends Ligue 1 rights

Now known as Ligue 1 Uber Eats following a new sponsorship deal, BT Sport will air live games several times a week, with more than 200 per season. The broadcaster’s coverage will also include the annual Trophée des Champions – the annual match between the champions of Ligue 1 and the winners of the Coupe de France – as well as a range of programming covering the French League.

Completing BT Sport’s coverage will be the Ligue 1 Uber Eats promotion/relegation play-off matches at end of each season between a side from Ligue 2 BKT and a side from Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

Rachel Knight, Sports Rights Director, BT Sport. said: “We want to provide customers with the best sport from across the world and to deepen our relationships with the best leagues and competitions, so we are delighted to secure continued coverage of Ligue 1 Uber Eats until 2024. European football has always been a key part of our line up, with exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League alongside other domestic European football leagues.”

Martin Aurenche, Vice President of Sports Content and Acquisitions at beIN Media Group, added: “We are delighted to continue to help grow French football internationally with this new partnership with BT Sport in the U.K. and Ireland until 2024. Ligue 1 Uber Eats showcases some of the best teams and talent in the world, while last season’s championship race was one of the most competitive in Europe. We look forward to many exciting times ahead for French football.”

Mathieu Ficot, Deputy CEO, Ligue de Football Professionnel, commented: “Visible on BT Sport since the launch of the channel back in 2013, Ligue 1 Uber Eats enjoyed a large exposure and high-quality editorial treatment in the UK and Ireland. We are glad to expand this collaboration up to 2024 and look forward to offering another exciting football season to our British and Irish fans.”