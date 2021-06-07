Italy: DAZN triples subscription price

DAZN, the sports streaming service, has increased the price of its subscription fee in Italy from €9.99 per month to €29.99 after acquiring the majority of the rights to Serie A football in the country.

The price hike will come into effect from July 1st.

Current customers of the streaming platform will be offered the service at €19.99 per month for the next 12 months, whilst new customers who sign up to the service after July 1st will be able to pay €19.99 per month for 14 months before the new, full price comes into effect.

DAZN said that no alterations will be made to the account sharing policy, which allows users to watch the same live event on two different devices, with upto six enabled devices per subscriber.

DAZN’s deal with Serie A will see it offer seven exclusive games per match week, along with the co-exclusive rights to three additional matches, from 2021 to 2024.