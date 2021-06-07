Research: US connected TV viewing rising

Findings from analyst firm Leichtman Research Group suggest that 82 per cent of US TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players. This compares to 80 per cent with at least one connected TV device in 2020, 74 per cent in 2019, 65 per cent in 2016, and 30 per cent in 2011.
Overall, 39 per cent of adults in US TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 40 per cent in 2020, 31 per cent in 2019, 19 per cent in 2016, and 3 per cent in 2011. Younger individuals are most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 54 per cent watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 43 per cent of ages 35-54 and 22 per cent of ages 55+.
These findings are based on a survey of 2,000 TV households in the US, and are part of a new LRG study, Connected TVs 2021. This is LRG’s eighteenth annual study on TVs in the U.S.
Other findings include:
“Use of connected TV devices levelled off over the past year after being pulled forward due to the coronavirus pandemic last year,” advises Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. Still, 39 per cent of adults watch video on a TV via a connected device daily, and 60 per cent at least weekly. Over 80 per cent of TV households in the US now have at least one connected TV device, with a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household.”
