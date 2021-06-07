SES vs Intelsat trial no later than Oct 30

June 4th saw a joint agreement from lawyers to Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy court saying that they have provisionally set the date for the two-week trial between SES and Intelsat to begin “no later than October 30th”.

Judge Keith Phillips has already indicated that the joint stipulation and consent order will be acceptable.

The trial was originally due to commence on June 28th.

The Summary Judgment deadlines shall be amended as follows: any motions for summary judgement shall be filed on or before June 16th 2021; opposition to summary judgment shall be filed on or before July 16rg 2021; and replies, if any, shall be filed on or before August 2nd 2021. Oral argument shall be heard on a mutually convenient date on or about August 11th 2021.

The new late October date allows for witnesses to attend court in connection with the dispute.