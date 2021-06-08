BBC unveils The Glastonbury Experience 2021

With the pandemic seeing the Glastonbury Festival cancelled for a second consecutive year, BBC Music is once again hosting a celebration of the iconic event across BBC television, BBC iPlayer, BBC radio and BBC Sounds, from June 25th to 27th.

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop Music, commented: “Summer wouldn’t be complete without a celebration of Glastonbury on the BBC and this year will be no exception. We’ll be making many of the spectacular performances that the BBC and Glastonbury Festival have worked together to capture over the years available across TV, radio and digital platforms. I’m also delighted that Emily and Michael Eavis have allowed us to broadcast highlights from Live At Worthy Farm, for listeners and viewers to enjoy whenever they wish and wherever they are.”

The Glastonbury Experience 2021 will include:

A BBC iPlayer Glastonbury pop-up channel; Across the weekend, the BBC iPlayer channel will stream a mix of classic sets, documentaries and specially curated programmes from Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne. Each day of programming will focus on a different theme at Glastonbury – the 1990s (Friday), the 21st century (Saturday) and Legends (Sunday)

Over 50 full Glastonbury sets from the BBC archives available to watch on BBC iPlayer and over 30 sets to listen to on BBC Sounds from June 21st. This is in addition to individual Live At Worthy Farm performances which will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from June 24th. Glastonbury presents Live At Worthy Farm premiered online on May 22nd and saw performances from Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, George Ezra, IDLES, HAIM, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, The Smile, Kano and Honey Dijon featuring Róisín Murphy

Classic Glastonbury performances from artists including Radiohead (1997), Kylie (2019) and Fela Kuti (1984) – the latter of which has never been shown on TV in its entirety before – broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Four across the weekend.

An exclusive 60 minute BBC Two documentary – Live At Worthy Farm: Backstage (working title) presented by Jo Whiley, which will tell the story of how this once in a lifetime event was put together. This will be followed by Live At Worthy Farm: Highlights (working title), featuring a selection of performances from the artists who took part in the event.

A weekend of Glastonbury themed programmes across Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2 and 6 Music. Programming will include a range of classic tracks, as well as highlights from Live At Worthy Farm performances.



Laverne said: “Bringing the world’s greatest festival into viewers’ homes with the BBC Glastonbury team is pretty much the best job in the world. A close second, however, is being given access to the archive to help curate a selection of performances by some of the many music icons to have graced the Glastonbury stages. I’ve got a line-up of legends for your living room on Sunday and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Whiley added: “Whilst we can’t be together in the fields of Pilton just yet, I can’t wait to go back in time and share a selection of my favourite Glastonbury memories and performances with you all. I have incredibly fond memories of the 90s at Glastonbury, so join me on Friday 25 June to relive some of the very best moments from that unforgettable decade. I had a fantastic time at Live At Worthy Farm in May, so I’m also really looking forward to showing viewers exactly what went on behind the scenes.”