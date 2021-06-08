Fastly outage downs BBC, HBO, Twitch

An outage at edge CDN provider Fastly saw several high-profile sites off air for over an hour earlier today (June 8th) including the BBC, HBO, Hulu, Vimeo, FT, CNN, Twitch, the UK government and many more.

The firm said there were issues with its global CDN and was implementing a fix.

A statement said: “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruption across our POPs (points of presence) globally and have disabled that configuration.”

The issues began at around 11am BST. It looks as if the problems were localised, meaning specific locations across Europe and the US were affected.

Some observers say the outage proves too much internet infrastructure in the hands of too few companies.