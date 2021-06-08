LG Smart TV US launch for fuboTV

LG Electronics has confirmed the availability of the fuboTV app on its webOS Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the US, including its LG OLED TV lineup.

LG customers can now enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from sports-focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV. LG Smart TVs users will be able to enjoy a free trial of fuboTV by scanning the QR code on the fuboTV app.

The fuboTV app on LG Smart TVs offers a premium viewing experience with popular features including:

Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalise their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalised recommendations, and a guide that is unique to their content preferences.

Customisable Guide: users on the LG Smart TV app will be able to ‘favourite’ channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide, making sure they can easily access the content that is most important to them.

Record Series: this ‘set it and forget it’ feature allows users to record an entire series with one click, and no longer have to worry about missing an episode of their favourite show.

Record Teams: users can keep up with all of their favourite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action. With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.

Watch Next: fuboTV’s new Watch Next feature lets users easily binge a series. Once an episode ends they will automatically have the next episode suggested to them – making binge watching even easier.