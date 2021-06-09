China pushes UHD for Winter Olympics

China Media Group (CMG) is alerting broadcasters that it is working with the Beijing Winter Olympics Committee on its plans for TV coverage of the event.

Shen Haixiong, head of CMG, said the state broadcaster will employ 4K technology, with 5G transmission and 8K Artificial Intelligence to cover the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The Beijing Winter Games take place from February 4th – 20th 2022. The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will begin on March 4th 2022. Now, the preparation for both events is in full scale, with venues, facilities and services being tested. And the country is confident that the games will be held on time despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this, Zhang Haidi, the executive president of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, talked about the preparations.

She said that all the construction projects were either completed or nearing the end of construction. This included medical facilities, transportation and accommodation for athletes and officials. She added that some of the venues had already been tested for technical demands. Tests were ongoing to ensure that venues could easily serve and support Paralympian competitors.