Cisco: “Fastly out shows too few CDN providers”

Fastly has said that its global outage on June 8th was triggered when one of its customers changed their settings.

Cisco-owned ThousandEyes, which constantly monitors the Internet, released a statement from its Director of Product Angelique Medina in reaction to the news.

Medina commented: “Most of the sites we visit, the apps we use and the media we consume are delivered by Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers. By caching web content close to users for maximum performance and availability, they’re critical to how we access digital services. Together with major public cloud providers who host or provide services to the most-used sites and applications online, the delivery mechanism that is the Internet is largely powered by a few providers and whenever something goes wrong with one of them, it can have a massive impact on web users globally.”

“The outage lasted for approximately an hour, with users receiving server errors or site loading issues for impacted sites. Not all of Fastly’s customers were impacted for the full hour, as some were able to recover sooner by using alternative services to deliver content to users,” she concluded.

Fastly senior engineering executive Nick Rockwell said: “This outage was broad and severe – and we’re truly sorry for the impact to our customers and everyone who relies on them.”