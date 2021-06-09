Sky NZ selects Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM

Sky New Zealand will use Intertrust’s ExpressPlay DRM cloud service to help protect Sky New Zealand’s Sky Go.

Sky Go is a live TV and VoD OTT companion service offering premium sports, news, box sets, movies, shows and entertainment programming to all Sky box customers, anywhere in New Zealand. ExpressPlay DRM will protect all Live OTT streaming content delivered over the service.

“We are pleased and honoured to welcome Sky New Zealand to the Asia-Pacific family of partners that rely on ExpressPlay DRM to protect their valuable streaming services,” said Ali Hodjat, Product Marketing Director, Media Solutions at Intertrust. “We look forward to working together to ensure that all Sky Go customers can enjoy this premium service in a secure and seamless environment.”

“Sky Go gives our Sky box customers the ability to easily enjoy their favorite content anytime, anywhere,” added Jonny Errington, Chief Commercial Officer at Sky New Zealand. “By partnering with a company with Intertrust’s depth of experience and technological expertise in content protection, we can ensure our more than 40 channels of live sport and entertainment content is best protected whilst providing our customers with a great service without compromise.”

ExpressPlay DRM is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite, which consists of a cloud-based and studio trusted multi-DRM service, unique direct-to-TV broadcast security, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform.