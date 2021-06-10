Cox victim of cyber ransom?

For the last six days Cox subscribers have been without any live streamed content as US press speculates it has been a victim of a ransom attack. Cox is not commenting.

Cox Media owns 33 TV stations in 20 markets, 65 radio stations in 11 markets and several multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms.

According to Inside Radio, the attack was centred on internal networks and live streaming capabilities such as web streams and mobile apps at the Cox Media properties.

Cox Media Group’s corporate website also was inaccessible on June 9th.

Traditional broadcast or pay-TV feeds for channels weren’t affected.