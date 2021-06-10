Drahi’s Altice takes 12.1% BT stake

Altice UK, a business wholly owned by telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, has acquired a 12.1 per cent equity stake in BT Group.

Responding to a ‘Holdings in Company’ announcement following the acquisition, BT issued a statement regarding the investment. “BT Group notes the announcement from Altice of their investment in BT and their statement of support for our management and strategy. We welcome all investors who recognise the long-term value of our business and the important role it plays in the UK. We are making good progress in delivering our strategy and plan,” it concluded.