Research: 61% Brits watching more sport on phone

Research from Sky Mobile reveals more than a third of Brits (37 per cent) watch their favourite sports via their smartphone at work, with over a quarter (27 per cent) viewing on the toilet or in a restaurant (26 per cent).

The study of 2,000 sport fans found 16 per cent will slip out of work, use their annual leave (16 per cent) or excuse themselves from a family dinner (14 per cent) to make sure they catch every match moment of the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

The research comes as Sky Mobile launches #SkyMobileGoals, rewarding customers with free data each time England, Scotland and Wales score a goal throughout the football tournament. To raise awareness of the initiative, Sky Mobile is working with former England goalkeeper, David Seaman.

“The Euros holds a special place in my heart, and I’ll never forget the save that sent England into the semi-finals in ’96,’’ says Seaman. ‘’As a spectator this time round, I know I’ll be glued to my phone and what better way to celebrate a goal than with a free data boost thanks to Sky Mobile’’

The study also found that three fifths of Brits are watching more sport via their mobile phone than they were 12 months ago (61 per cent), with football (74 per cent) the most popular sport to watch via mobile apps, followed by tennis (33 per cent), Formula One (28 per cent) and cricket (28 per cent) respectively.

Meanwhile, with the summer of sport now upon us, the upcoming Euros tournament (55 per cent) is set to be the most watched sports event via our mobile phones, followed by the return of the football this August (43 per cent), the British Grand Slam (32 per cent) and the upcoming Olympic Games (31 per cent).

However, one in five have said they’ve often missed a key sporting event as they didn’t have enough data on their mobile phone, with almost half (49 per cent) relying on a family member or friend to watch sport on their device because they didn’t have enough data in their current mobile plan.