Jogia new Ofcom CTO

Sachin Jogia will join Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in October after nine years at Amazon, where he is currently the General Manager for Alexa Smart Home International – overseeing development of the company’s voice-activated services. A highly–experienced product and technology leader, Jogia has also held senior technology roles at AOL and advertising.com.

As Chief Technology Officer, Jogia will lead Ofcom’s work to support innovation across the sectors it regulates including broadcasting, telecoms, wireless services and post. He joins as Ofcom is set to receive new powers to help keep people safe online through the Online Safety Bill, while the Telecoms Security Bill will also extend its security responsibilities.

“I’m delighted to welcome Sachin to Ofcom,” declared Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s Chief Executive. “His experience as a technology leader, having developed new products for one of the major global platforms, will be invaluable as we take on the new challenge of regulating online safety. This appointment shows that Ofcom’s mission can attract the very best talent and I’m looking forward to working with Sachin to build new teams and skills as we secure a safer life online for everyone.”

“I am honoured to join Ofcom to lead their Technology organisation at a time when it is more important than ever to ensure children, vulnerable people and adults are protected while using the technology they take for granted every day,” added Jogia. “The online safety bill is such an essential and pioneering measure, which will help technology flourish in parallel with implementing the right safeguards. I look forward to partnering with all tech platforms to secure greater accountability, while enabling innovation to thrive across the sector for UK citizens.”

Passionate about the application of tech4good initiatives, Jogia chairs the British Heart Foundation’s Technology Advisory Group. He is also active in a number of schemes to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds – including Amazon’s Future Engineer programme and TeachFirst, where he mentors trainee computer science teachers.

He is a Trustee at City Year UK, a charity that helps close education attainment gaps, as well as being a volunteer at BeTheBusiness, where he mentors senior leaders at UK-based Small-Medium Enterprises.