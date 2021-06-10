Technicolor claims 20m RDK broadband gateway deployments

Service provider technologist Technicolor Connected Home says it has deployed over 20 million RDK broadband gateways for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. Starting back in 2016, Technicolor made an early and leading commitment to provide RDK-B software to broadband network service providers and has seen rising demand every year since.

“Technicolor Connected Home has worked closely with the RDK community since its formation and has collaborated on developing a software stack that enables NSPs to not only provide subscribers with optimal broadband performance, but also integrate new innovations and applications in a cost-effective manner,” said Ashwani Saigal, Vice President of Broadband at Technicolor Connected Home.

RDK is an open source software platform that standardises core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT connected devices. For broadband, RDK software provides common support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.

“Technicolor Connected Home is a global leader at accelerating RDK adoption, particularly evidenced by their broadband RDK deployments with service providers globally,” said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. “The company shares our commitment to providing service providers with software that delivers maximum versatility and transparency and enables service providers to retain full control over device telemetry and the consumer-facing experience. Technicolor Connected Home solutions also make it possible for operators who have a mix of broadband access technologies within their footprints to use RDK as a standardised software platform across gateways and networks. We are so pleased to have Technicolor continuing to make such substantial contributions to the RDK community.”

According to Technicolor, the rapid uptake of RDK-B by telcos, satellite service providers and cable operators marks the industry’s successful shift from proprietary single function customer premises equipment (CPE) to open platforms that enable a wide-array of new services to be introduced into the market. It has revolutionised the economics of broadband service delivery as well as the relationship that NSPs are forming with subscribers.

“RDK-B devices integrated with services such as far-field voice controls, privacy and security greatly contribute to the reduction of customer churn for NSPs,” said Saigal. “RDK has emerged as a WAN agnostic platform that reduces the cost associated with building separate software stacks for different access technologies and devices. This reduces the overall operational maintenance associated with managing multiple WAN networks.”

Technicolor Connected Home customers using RDK-B integrated devices include: