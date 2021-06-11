Canal Plus quits Ligue 1 broadcasting

In a last minute bid, Amazon Prime has bought the rights to eight Ligue 1 fixtures a week for three seasons for a reported €250m a year. These are the games previously owned by Meidapro.
As a result the league’s long-standing broadcaster Canal Plus has pulled out of its agreement to broadcast the other Ligue 1 matches. Going into the decisive league board meeting meeting, it was expected Canal Plus and beIN Sports would get a new agreement.
The LFP is intending to hold Canal Plus to its existing agreement for two Ligue 1 fixtures per matchweek, a deal worth €332m per year.
This comes after the competition watchdog, the Autorité de la concurrence rejected the Canal Plus’ complaint against the league’s decision to exclude the broadcaster’s rights to two matches per week in an earlier unsuccessful auction of Mediapro’s rights.
Canal Plus now says selling the rights to Amazon is “to the detriment of its historical partners Canal Plus and beIN Sports”.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login